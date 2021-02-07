ETHplode (ETHPLO) Market Capitalization Tops $9,321.21

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 87.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 86.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETHplode has a total market cap of $9,321.21 and approximately $125.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00062066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.01081141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,292.73 or 0.06070673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023642 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00031101 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode (CRYPTO:ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,884,047 coins and its circulating supply is 43,669,946 coins. The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

ETHplode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

