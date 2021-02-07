ETHplode Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. ETHplode has a market cap of $63,385.60 and $125.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.25 or 0.01265307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.59 or 0.06816245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00053700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00017861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022876 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00034698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

About ETHplode

ETHplode (ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,884,047 coins and its circulating supply is 43,669,946 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

ETHplode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

