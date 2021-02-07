Etsy’s (ETSY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 26.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $10.28 on Friday, reaching $231.12. 3,817,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.43 and its 200-day moving average is $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $239.47.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,412 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burda Gesellschaft mit beschrankter Haftung bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,339,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,711,000 after buying an additional 238,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,236,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,485,000 after buying an additional 351,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Etsy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,665,000 after buying an additional 3,899,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,103,000 after purchasing an additional 325,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

