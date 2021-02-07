EUNO Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 26% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $7,655.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.99 or 0.01143961 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 106% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,112,889,247 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

