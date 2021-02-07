EventChain (EVC) Trading Up 140.3% Over Last Week

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. EventChain has a market capitalization of $491,695.67 and $23,448.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain token can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EventChain has traded 140.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00063221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.62 or 0.01139780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,365.92 or 0.06218852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00050694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023435 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017000 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00032614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

