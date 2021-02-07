Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

RE opened at $219.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

