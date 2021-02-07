Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
RE opened at $219.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.
About Everest Re Group
Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.
