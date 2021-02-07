Everex 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.49 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Everex token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Everex has traded up 45% against the US dollar. Everex has a market cap of $10.83 million and $3.49 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.01171465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.68 or 0.06302118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022897 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00033529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

EVX is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.