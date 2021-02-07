Everipedia (IQ) Market Cap Hits $53.00 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 36.3% against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $53.00 million and $6.64 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,732,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,840,398,896 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

