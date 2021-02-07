EveryCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One EveryCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. EveryCoin has a market cap of $2.23 million and $88,994.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.67 or 0.01130015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,384.56 or 0.06227762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00050048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017148 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00033053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EVY is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

