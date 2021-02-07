ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,894.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $681,058.46 and approximately $1,894.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.95 or 0.00670920 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00030534 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000861 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

