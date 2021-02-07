Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) alerts:

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$100.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.40 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of XTC opened at C$11.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$433.14 million and a P/E ratio of 14.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.82. Exco Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of C$4.72 and a 12 month high of C$11.24.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.