Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

