EXMR FDN (EXMR) Market Capitalization Reaches $100,635.85

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 46.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $100,635.85 and approximately $44,821.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00063733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $480.70 or 0.01245909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.14 or 0.06298540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016882 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.