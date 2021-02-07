Exosis (EXO) Price Tops $0.0287

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. Exosis has a market cap of $14,796.65 and approximately $3,009.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,734.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.82 or 0.04140556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.00388982 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.59 or 0.01145220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.17 or 0.00470295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00386004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00239100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00021197 BTC.

About Exosis

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.