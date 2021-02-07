Expanse Price Tops $0.0656 on Major Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $56,886.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,984.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.89 or 0.04126958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.57 or 0.00388785 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.99 or 0.01144015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.34 or 0.00470281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00388155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00237569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00021237 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.