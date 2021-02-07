Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

EXPGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Experian has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

