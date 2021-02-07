Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLMN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $309.08 million, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

