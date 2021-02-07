FantasyGold Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 22% against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $107,122.57 and approximately $2.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00050625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00174351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00059928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00063181 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00233196 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00072604 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Token Trading

FantasyGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

