Fantom Market Cap Reaches $333.25 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Fantom has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $333.25 million and approximately $54.84 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00063508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.25 or 0.01195674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.15 or 0.06247444 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00051514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017027 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

