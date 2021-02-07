Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,060 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Fastenal by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fastenal by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,582 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.30 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $164,137. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

