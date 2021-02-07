Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will post $5.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the lowest is $2.80 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $2.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $20.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $23.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.92 million, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The business’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FATE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,651 shares of company stock worth $30,351,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $105.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

