FC Barcelona Fan Token Market Cap Reaches $16.61 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token token can now be bought for about $10.30 or 0.00026751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market cap of $16.61 million and $1.77 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.06 or 0.01241421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,490.68 or 0.06467719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022818 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00016877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00033668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Token Profile

BAR is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,612,612 tokens. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

