Feathercoin (FTC) Trading Up 48.2% Over Last 7 Days

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 48.2% higher against the dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and $64,666.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014674 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000708 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

