Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 225,008 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.27% of Ferro worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ferro in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferro by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.78 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

