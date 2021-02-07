Fetch.ai Price Up 108.1% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 108.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $156.74 million and $34.05 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.35 or 0.01260399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,662.52 or 0.06914216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00052652 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00018042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023137 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00034377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

