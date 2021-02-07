Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $132.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of -734.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average is $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

