Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Increased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $45,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

NYSE FIS opened at $132.23 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of -734.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.12.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

