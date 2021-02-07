Fiii (FIII) Trading 408.9% Higher Over Last Week

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Fiii has a market cap of $331,623.14 and $3,407.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fiii coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fiii has traded up 408.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Fiii Profile

Fiii is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiiiCoin is a transaction network specifically designed for mobile devices mining purpose only. The blockchain technology enable all mobile devices participate in maintaining the blockchain network while leaving it idle and charging battery instead of relying on expensive and powerful computer hardware running 24/7 to do the mining work. The main objective is to create a least effort way and promote re-using the existing available resources(mobile devices) together to take part in maintaining the blockchain. “

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

