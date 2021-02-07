Financial Analysis: Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) vs. Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Entrée Resources and Endeavour Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Endeavour Silver 0 6 3 0 2.33

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus target price of $0.60, suggesting a potential upside of 42.80%. Endeavour Silver has a consensus target price of $6.29, suggesting a potential upside of 27.54%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than Endeavour Silver.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entrée Resources and Endeavour Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A Endeavour Silver $121.72 million 6.38 -$48.07 million ($0.33) -14.94

Entrée Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endeavour Silver.

Volatility and Risk

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37% Endeavour Silver -32.64% -22.17% -16.61%

Summary

Entrée Resources beats Endeavour Silver on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato. It also has interests in the El Compas mine in Zacatecas; and exploration and development projects comprising the Terronera property in Jalisco the Parral properties in Chihuahua in Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico, as well as in the Aida silver, the Paloma gold, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum-gold projects located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

