Financial Survey: Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) and Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) and Medifast (NYSE:MED) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Medifast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tattooed Chef N/A -164.88% -3.97% Medifast 11.27% 80.07% 42.51%

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Medifast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tattooed Chef N/A N/A $2.35 million N/A N/A Medifast $713.67 million 4.14 $77.92 million $5.96 42.12

Medifast has higher revenue and earnings than Tattooed Chef.

Risk and Volatility

Tattooed Chef has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifast has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tattooed Chef and Medifast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tattooed Chef 0 1 1 0 2.50 Medifast 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tattooed Chef presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.10%. Medifast has a consensus price target of $251.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.13%. Given Medifast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medifast is more favorable than Tattooed Chef.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Medifast shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Medifast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medifast beats Tattooed Chef on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand in the frozen food section of retail food stores. Tattooed Chef, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Paramount, California.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. The company markets its products through direct ecommerce platform and franchise weight control center channels. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

