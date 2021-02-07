Financial Survey: Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A Vermilion Energy -121.97% -11.06% -3.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Victory Oilfield Tech and Vermilion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Vermilion Energy 2 8 3 0 2.08

Vermilion Energy has a consensus target price of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 43.33%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Vermilion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $1.03 million 5.17 -$27.31 million N/A N/A Vermilion Energy $1.27 billion 0.62 $24.72 million $0.33 15.15

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield technology products company in the United States. It offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed for oil and gas well drilling outcomes. The company also provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France. The company also owns 49% working interest in 930,000 net acres of land and 47 net producing natural gas wells in the Netherlands; and 32,700 net developed acres and 1,151,200 net undeveloped acres of land, and 105 net producing oil wells and 8 net producing natural gas wells in Germany. In addition, it owns offshore Corrib natural gas field located to the northwest coast of Ireland; and 100% working interest in the Wandoo offshore oil field and related production assets that covers 59,600 acres located on Western Australia's northwest shelf. Further, the company holds 144,600 net acres of land in the Powder River basin, and 182 net producing oil wells in the United States; and 951,900 net acres of land in Hungary, 242,800 net acres of land in Slovakia, and 2.2 million net acres of land in Croatia. Vermilion Energy Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

