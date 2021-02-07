FirmaChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.22 Million (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, FirmaChain has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FirmaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00178880 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00063829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00233534 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00073677 BTC.

FirmaChain Profile

FirmaChain’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/# . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

