Firo (FIRO) Reaches Market Cap of $53.96 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Firo has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $53.96 million and $3.58 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $4.69 or 0.00012167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,507.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.41 or 0.04182036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.97 or 0.00389465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.86 or 0.01150062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.92 or 0.00475031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00388775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00240436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00021404 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,517,566 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

