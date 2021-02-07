First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,482,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 392,712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.33% of First American Financial worth $76,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in First American Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

