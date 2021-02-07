First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will report sales of $166.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.20 million. First Interstate BancSystem also reported sales of $166.80 million in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year sales of $623.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $601.00 million to $637.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $621.30 million, with estimates ranging from $607.10 million to $635.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIBK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,375.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 465,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,621,114. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,471,000 after acquiring an additional 305,409 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,260,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,381 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 569,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 542,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $41.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

