First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to announce $187.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.00 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $182.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $748.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $738.30 million to $758.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $746.80 million, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $769.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $17.80 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after acquiring an additional 531,909 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 180,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 80,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.