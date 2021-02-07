First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) vs. SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Head-To-Head Analysis

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and SouthCrest Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp $861.62 million 2.36 $199.74 million $1.98 8.99 SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Midwest Bancorp and SouthCrest Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $15.13, indicating a potential downside of 15.03%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and SouthCrest Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp 14.29% 6.02% 0.73% SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Midwest Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Midwest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine, and credit cards; Internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. The company operates 127 locations and 178 automated teller machines in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans ; and working capital and lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. It serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. The company operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

