First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 216,880 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 0.8% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.49% of First Republic Bank worth $122,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.06.

Shares of FRC opened at $155.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.06 and its 200-day moving average is $127.90. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $166.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.