First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 174,068 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,542,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,068 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Micron Technology worth $191,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after buying an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,368,000 after buying an additional 674,441 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $312,968,000 after buying an additional 407,484 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $81.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.72.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,100 shares of company stock valued at $12,318,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.