First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,876 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.62% of The Hershey worth $195,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,601,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $146.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.00.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

