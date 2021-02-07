First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.16% of F5 Networks worth $126,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $199.14 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $211.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 400 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,455.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $42,484.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,375 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.74.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

