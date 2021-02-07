First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,356 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $170,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,700,000 after acquiring an additional 555,203 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after acquiring an additional 403,281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,818,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 603,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,551,000 after acquiring an additional 190,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.25.

Shares of EL opened at $272.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $276.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 166.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 28,137 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.99, for a total transaction of $7,090,242.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,076,577.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $10,435,338.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,584,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,249,842 shares of company stock worth $550,441,344 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.