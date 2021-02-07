First Trust Advisors LP Buys 156,246 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,246 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Citigroup worth $127,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after buying an additional 4,821,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after buying an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Citigroup by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,330,000 after buying an additional 1,179,202 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,549,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,642,000 after buying an additional 1,081,036 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $62.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. The company has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

