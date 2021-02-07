First Trust Advisors LP Buys 174,524 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,091,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,524 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of AT&T worth $232,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 69,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 155,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 59,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

T stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

