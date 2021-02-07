First Trust Advisors LP Buys 3,523,734 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 626.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,086,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,523,734 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Boston Scientific worth $146,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,144,000 after buying an additional 117,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after buying an additional 231,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,050,000 after buying an additional 150,843 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,767,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,366,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

