First Trust Advisors LP Has $131.27 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $131,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 12,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO opened at $492.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.26 and its 200-day moving average is $457.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

