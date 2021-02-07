First Trust Advisors LP Has $150.41 Million Stock Position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.18% of Grubhub worth $150,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grubhub in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Lucerne Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grubhub in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Grubhub in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Grubhub in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grubhub alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Shares of Grubhub stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $241,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,635 shares in the company, valued at $441,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,741 shares of company stock worth $1,230,415 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.