First Trust Advisors LP Has $181.40 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,186,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264,614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.29% of GoDaddy worth $181,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Co. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 451,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,321,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 64,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,059,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,241 shares of company stock worth $11,350,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $87.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.40. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $91.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

