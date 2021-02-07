First Trust Advisors LP Has $182.75 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 402.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 417,327 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $182,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $324.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.15. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $307.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

