First Trust Advisors LP Has $196.07 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2,205.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 615,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Northrop Grumman worth $196,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC opened at $298.79 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $374.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.58.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

